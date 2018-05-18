Turkey, Pakistan sign $1.5 billion deal for 30 ATAK helicopters

ISLAMABAD: Turkey will export 30 ATAK helicopters to Pakistan after both the countries signed a $1.5 billion deal, reported Yeni Safak.

The deal is Turkey’s biggest defense export in history. According to Turkey’s Undersecretary for Defense Industries Ismail Demir, the deal would be officially announced next week.

In November 2017, Pakistan’s defense minister said that 90 percent of the sales period of the 30 ATAK helicopters and four warships was completed, and that the payment options were being worked on.

Turkish and Pakistani heads of state are expected to officially sign the deal at a ceremony.

As per the news report, the “T129 ATAK” Multirole Combat Helicopter has been optimized for specific hot & high performance requirements of the Turkish Armed Forces.

The tandem seat, twin-engine, NATO-interoperable attack helicopter is optimized for attack, armed reconnaissance, and precision strike and deep strike missions at day and night in all environments and regardless of weather conditions.—NNI