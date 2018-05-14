Trailer released of film ‘WAJOOD’

LAHORE: The actor and director Javed Sheikh has released the trailer of film ‘WAJOOD’ and the film can be watched in cinemas on Eidul fitr June 2018.

The three big names of Pakistan film industry Nadeem, Shahid and javed Sheikh are working in this film.

Talking to PPA on Monday, Javaid Sheikh said that the trailer had been released on Monday.

He said that a unique story had been picturised to seek the interest of general public at home and abroad. He said that the team of the film worked hard a lot to make the film a great success in box office. Javed said that he selected the best location to shoot the film according to the story.

The Indian actress Aditi Singh, who essays the role of female lead, she said that she enjoyed a lot during shooting and she said I felt all of them like my family members.

TRAILER

