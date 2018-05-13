Total set to develop natural gas resources in Oman

PARIS: French energy group Total said on Sunday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Oman to develop natural gas resources in the Gulf state.

“Total and Shell as operator will develop several natural gas discoveries located in the Greater Barik area on onshore Block 6 with respective shares of 25 percent and 75 percent,” Total said in a statement.

The project is expected to have initial production of around 500 million cubic feet of gas per day, rising to a potential of 1 bcf/d.

“Total will use its equity gas entitlement as feed stock to develop in Oman a regional hub for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunkering service to supply LNG as a fuel to marine vessels.”—reuters