Tips to keep your skin hydrated and smooth in summer

Web Desk: Keeping your skin soft, protected and glowing is difficult special in harsh weather. It is important to understand the requirements of your skin and hydrate, exfoliate and moisturize your skin to keep it healthy this summer.

Here are the easiest tips that will keep your skin hydrated and smooth in summer. Have a look.

Hydrate : In summer, body loses lots water due to sweating and maintaining body temperature. Drink 10-12 glasses of water in a day.

A good way to keep your face fresh in the summer is mixing tomato and lemon juice and cooling it and then use it on your face for cooling, soothing and hydrating effect. Face Pack: Make a face pack by mixing milk, honey and oatmeal, then apply it on your face. It will give you a glowing and smooth skin.

Source: Hindustantimes