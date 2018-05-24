Web desk: Ramazan is the Holy Month of fasting and blessings. It brings with it a host of special customs, of which food habits and eating play a big part.
Eating during Ramazan is also about following the right habits for a balanced Iftar which contributes to maintaining good health during this holy month.
Here are some useful tips for a healthy balanced Iftar:
- Start by eating 2 dates, especially if you suffer from a headache or dizziness due to low blood sugar levels during the fasting period.
- Make sure you drink sufficient water, healthy juices or yogurt before you start eating. This will prevent dehydration and provide your body with essential fluids
- Have a bowl of soup, an indispensable dish in the Ramazan meal, since it prepares the stomach to receive the rest of the meal and helps replenish some of the body fluids lost during the day.
- Eat a salad, because it is rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber. The more colorful your salad, the more health benefits it holds. It also gives you a feeling of fullness, ensuring you eat less of the main dish.
- Consume a moderate quantity of the main dish to maintain good health. The main dish should contain a source of carbohydrates like rice, pasta, potatoes, as well as some form of protein like beef, chicken or fish, in addition to cooked vegetables.
- Moderation is key when it comes to eating starters (fried foods and pastries) and sweets because these foods are rich in fats, salt and sugars. Enjoy these Ramazan treats, but try to control the size of your portion in order to stay healthy and prevent weight gain.