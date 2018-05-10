Three Lyari gangsters killed in police encounter

KARACHI: Three gang war accused were killed in an encounter with police in Lyari’s Kalakot area of the metropolis in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to police sources, the law enforcement agency’s personnel conducted a search operation in Kalakot area after three persons were wounded in an attack carried out by gang war members on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in the area. Seeing police, the gang war accused opened fire at the law enforcement agency, which was also retaliated by police.

During the shootout for some time, three unknown gang war accused aged between, 30, 28, 24, were killed on the spot. Police also claimed to have recovered hand grenade and arms from the spot.

The bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities. —PPI