This Rs 3.7 lakh camera melted but its photos are still survived

Web Desk: This DSLR belongs to NASA photographer Bill Ingalls, it got melted after shooting a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched earlier this week.

Ingalls shared a photo of his wrecked gear and said, ‘Well, one remote cam outside the pad perimeter was found to be a bit toast.’

If you’re thinking the heat from the launch melted the camera, then you’d only be half right. Look at this photo recovered from the camera’s memory card and you’ll realize how far away it was placed.

It was damaged by the heat from the launch ignited a brush fire around the launch site, as often happens during rocket launches. Ingall actually had also placed other cameras closer to the launch that survived without a scratch. This melted camera was placed in the middle, as the firefighters out the blaze, the camera was already done for.

The images from the launch were covered. The camera costs a whopping Rs 3,73,796.

Source: Indiatimes