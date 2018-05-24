This risk higher for the men with obese wives

Web Desk: Scientists studied how someone’s partner’s body mass index (BMI) can increase your risk of developing diabetes and found that men are particularly more prone to developing the metabolic disease if their wife obese.

According to researcher, Jannie Nielsen, We have discovered that you can predict a person’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes based on his or her partner’s BMI. This means that you can tell whether a person has a heightened risk or not o the basis of the partner’s BMI.

The other studies also said that spouses are often similar in terms of body weight because people often marry someone similar to themselves and often share dietary and exercise habits when living together.

“If we adjusted for the women’s own weight, they did not have a heightened risk of developing type 2 diabetes as a result of their husband’s BMI. But even when we adjusted for the weight in men, they had a heightened risk,” Nielson added.

“We believe it is because women generally decide what we eat at home. That’s why women have greater influence on their spouse’s dietary habits than men do.”

The study has not examined why only the men still had a heightened risk after own weight adjustment.

Source: Deccanchronicle