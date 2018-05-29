These two cooking mistakes can ruin your food

Web Desk: The professional chefs from Australia shared their culinary secrets by revealing the kitchen error they would never make when preparing food.

There are many mistakes we are making everyday, from cooking meat straight from the fridge to using the wrong salt for seasoning.

They said it was important to all meat rest for anywhere from five to 30 minutes, depending on the size and cut. Resting meat allows all the juices to remain in the meat rather than being left on the cutting board or plate.

Cooking meat just after getting out of the fridge causes the meat to cook unevenly and could leave some parts undercooked.

Use salt in which the crystals are bigger and easier to handle. This makes it easier to season disher, as you can really see what you’re working with.

Source: Dailymail