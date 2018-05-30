These 10 unexpected world’s facts will open your eyes

Web Desk: Scientists keep on studying this mysterious world and every time come up with more unexpected facts about our wonderful world. Like man with bushier bread, will likely be bald soon.

Have a look at these 10 unbelievable but equally interesting facts about the world.

Acne slows down the aging process

Research reveals that people who suffered from acne have a built-in defensive mechanism against aging. They look much younger than those who have perfect skin.

Child cries with mother’s voice

While crying, a baby copies a tone similar to his mother’s voice. A baby can hear the mother while he’s still in the womb.

Beard threatens to make you bald

A man’s bushier beard and the longer he wears it, signal that he will be bald soon because the absence of hair on the scalp compensates for the heat created by wearing bread.

Cats have their own navigation system

The brain cells of cats are very sensitive to the earth’s magnetic field. They give cats directional information like a built-in compass. That’s why it is easier for cats to find their own home.

‘No Cholesterol’ is just a publicity stunt

The inscription on the label ‘No cholesterol’ that you can often see on packages of vegetable oil, is merely a publicity stunt. Cholesterol can be found in animal fats only.

Pathologically humors

Brain damages can lead to excessive joking and being funny and humoros is thought to be pathological.

Watermelon snow is real

You can see watermelon snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains of California. It has a pink color and its taste and smell are also like a real watermelon.

Only 22% people can move their ears

Exactly, only 22% of the world’s population can move each ear separately and only 18% can move them simultaneously.

Complainers live longer

People who always complain and are not happy about their life, generally, live longer. It is because, they whine to relieve stress.

The lovers’ hearts beat in sync

When two people are in love, their hearts beat to the same rhythm. The main reason of it is, people have intuitively learned to imitate the heartbeat of their partner for the sake of stronger bonds.

Source: Brightside