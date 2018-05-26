Do not share these 10 things with anyone

Web Desk: It is true that sharing is caring. But sometimes you must consider caring about your own self than others because oversharing can have surprisingly disturbing consequences. Some things should only be limited to your own usage most of the times.

Have a look at the 10 things you should never share with anyone.

Lip balm

Lips are more prone to catch disease. Even if the lip balm’s owner has no health condition, there is a risk of easily catching a disease like herpes.

Toothbrush

Borrowing someone’s toothbrush can be dangerous from the hygienic and a medical point of view, unless the toothbrush is put in boiling water after being used.

Razor

Razors quickly catch tons of dead skin cells and bacteria. It can cause blood-borne infection, if someone has cut themselves.

Nail clipper

It can carry bacteria and thus sharing them with anyone can risk transferring someone’s fungi.

Towel

Towel can transmit bacteria and various fungal infections that can result in acne and eye infection.

Soap

Direct skin contact through sharing soap can cause multitude of illness.

Ear plugs

It can also transfer the bacteria from one eat to another. Before sharing it with anyone else, wipe off any earbuds.

Make up

Sharing make up is not a good idea especially eye products.

Earring

It can transmit blood-borne infections.

Pillow

Pillow can quickly become home to hair products residue, dead skin, bacteria etc. while your own pillow in okay, it may still be harmful to other’s skin.

Source: Wittyfeed