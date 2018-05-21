The woman had £1,000,000 but died homeless

Web Desk: A woman, named Fatima Othman was found to have had almost £1,000,000 in the bank and thousands more in cash she kept in bin bags. She was disabled and continued to live on the streets despiter her apparent wealth.

Officers while investigating about her death found she owned two black bin bags containing 5,000,000 Lebanese pounds in cash.

She lived in the town of Ain AL-Zahab in Akkar, northern Lebanon. Locals had no idea about her money. The surprising thing is that she deposited book for a local bank that contain 1.7 billion LBP(13.58 crores PKR) in savings.

Police spokesman said they were not treating her death as suspicious, because the 52-year-old died of a heart attack.

According to locals, they donated her money and food but the huge amount of cash also took them aback.

Police tracked down Fatima’s family after her death who have since organized her funeral. Their family also had no idea she was rich and believe she did not want to admit her wealth incase she was robbed.

Fatima was a disabled human who lost her hands and feet duringte Labanese Civil War in the country from 1975 to 1999.

Source: Metro.co.uk