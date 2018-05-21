Home / Trending / The woman had £1,000,000 but died homeless

The woman had £1,000,000 but died homeless

Disabled.png

-Metro.co.uk

Facebook
Google
Twitter
Whatsapp

Web Desk: A woman, named Fatima Othman was found to have had almost £1,000,000 in the bank and thousands more in cash she kept in bin bags. She was disabled and continued to live on the streets despiter her apparent wealth.

Officers while investigating about her death found she owned two black bin bags containing 5,000,000 Lebanese pounds in cash.

She lived in the town of Ain AL-Zahab in Akkar, northern Lebanon. Locals had no idea about her money. The surprising thing is that she deposited book for a local bank that contain 1.7 billion LBP(13.58 crores PKR) in savings.

Pic shows: Bank statement shows three saving accounts under her name. People who donated to a disabled beggar in the Lebanese capital Beirut were shocked to discover she had almost a million pounds in the bank. Police said they were surprised when they turned up investigate the death of Fatima Othman to find that she had two bags containing 5 million LBP (2,457 GBP) in cash. But they were even more surprised when they found a deposit book for a local bank, and when they looked inside realised it contained a further 1.7 billion LBP (835,000 GBP) in savings. Police spokesman Joseph Musallem said there was nothing suspicious about the death and the 52-year-old simply died of a heart attack. But he said that the discovery of the cash and the savings book "was a big surprise". Locals who knew the woman, many of whom donated her money and food, said they were also surprised about the amount of cash that she had. She became a minor celebrity after a snap of a kindhearted Lebanese soldier providing her with a drink and food because she was unable to use her hands or feet was posted online. The soldier even won praise from his commander for his "compassion and humanity." After her death, police to track down her family in the town of Ain Al-Zahab in Akkar in northern Lebanon and they collected her body which has now been buried. Her family had not realised she was rich either and it is believed she was too scared to admit that she had any money in case she was robbed, and so had carried on begging because it was what she knew. Local said that Othman had lost her hands and feet during the Lebanese Civil War.

Police spokesman said they were not treating her death as suspicious, because the 52-year-old died of a heart attack.

According to locals, they donated her money and food but the huge amount of cash also took them aback.

Police tracked down Fatima’s family after her death who have since organized her funeral. Their family also had no idea she was rich and believe she did not want to admit her wealth incase she was robbed.

Fatima was a disabled human who lost her hands and feet duringte Labanese Civil War in the country from 1975 to 1999.

Source: Metro.co.uk

loading...
loading...