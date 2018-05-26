The Value of Dua in Ramazan

THE VALUE OF DUA IN RAMADAN:

The month of Ramadan is a blessed period in the year of a Muslim. It is important to know as believers, the methodology of attaining the maximum benefit from this blessed month. One of the acts of worship legislated upon us by Allah is dua (supplication). We should be making dua on a regular basis, throughout the year but in the month of Ramadan, duas hold a greater value than the rest of the year.

In the month of Ramadan, our duas should increase. In the Qur’an, Allah mentions some of the questions the disbelievers of Quraish asked the Prophet . When they asked about the hour (day of Judgement), Allah revealed the verse:

“They ask you, [O Muhammad], about the Hour: when is its arrival? Say, ‘Its knowledge is only with my Lord.’” (Surah Al-A’raf v. 187)

When they asked about the Mountains, Allah revealed the verse:

“And they ask you about the mountains, so say, ‘My Lord will blow them away with a blast.’” (Surah Ta’ha v. 105)

These are just few examples of the many questions and answers Allah has recorded in the Qur’an. Notice how when these questions are asked, Allah commands our Prophet ‘Say’ and then the answer is given. But when the issue of dua is mentioned, Allah says:

“And when My servants ask you, [O Muhammad], concerning Me – indeed I am near. I respond to the invocation of the supplicant when he calls upon Me.”(Surah Baqarah v. 186)

Allah doesn’t use the word ‘Say’, rather he just gives the answer to show the direct link a believer has with their lord, when you call upon Allah directly, he will answer for sure!

Dua at the time of Iftaar Verse 186, quoted above, has been mentioned in the middle of two verses to do with fasting and Ramadan, verse 185 and verse 187. Ibn Kathir (Ra), the great commentator of the Quran, has mentioned that this verse encouraging dua in the middle of the verses of Sawm indicates that dua is readily accepted at the end of the fast. Nabi (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) also mentioned : “The dua of a fasting person at the time of Iftaar is accepted.” (Abu Dawood) If is for this reason that Abdullah Ibn Umar (R) used to gather his family members at the time of Iftaar and make dua. 2. Dua at the time of Suhoor Nabi (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) mentioned : “Our Rabb (Sustainer) descends every night to the lowest heaven, when one third of the night remains and says : Is there anyone who will make dua to me so that I may accept it? Is there anyone who will ask of me so that I may fulfill the request? Is there anyone who will ask My forgiveness so that I may forgive?” (Bukhari) This hadith shows that the time of Suhoor is a blessed time for dua. In Ramadan, Muslims are awake at this time and are in an ideal position to perform Tahajjud Salaah, recite Quran and make dua.

What to make dua for?

One should make plenty of taubah and istighfaar (repentance) for ones sins. A hadith states that a person who witnesses the month of Ramadan, but is not forgiven is indeed unfortunate.

Regarding those sins which man has committed against Allah, there are three conditions for the acceptance of taubah:

1. Separation from the sin immediately and completely.

2. To be remorseful and sad regarding the sin committed.

3. To make a firm resolution never to return to the sin.

If any of these conditions are absent the taubah is incomplete. Regarding those sins which are to do with the rights of human beings, there is a fourth condition as well: one has to rectify the wrong. If one has usurped the rights of another person one has to restore those rights according to the directives of Shariah. Stolen money, for example, has to be returned.

In addition to taubah, the Ahaadith teach us that during Ramadan one should beg Allah for Jannah and emancipation from the fire of Jahannam.

So let us not waste any time in the month of Ramadan insha’allah and let us utilize this month wisely by increasing in our dua to the one who responds to all invocations. When you break your fast at the time of Iftar, make dua. When you pray Qiyamul Layl in the night of Ramadan, make dua. When you are in the Masjid between the Adhan and the Iqamah, make dua.

May Allah grant us the ability of drawing close to Him during this sacred month and may He accept our duas. Aameen!

SOURCE: DARUL IHSAN