The two biggest lies on internet

Web Desk: These days it is almost impossible to distinguish what is true and what is not. The internet has now become a web of lies. On social networking sites, people lie about all kind of the things, such as age, gender appearance, activities and interest.

But have you ever wonder, what are the two biggest lies on social media?

The first biggest lie on the internet is when a consumer saying, ‘I have read and agree to the terms and conditions.’ Because no one ever read the terms and conditions.

The second biggest lie on the internet is a brand saying, ‘We value your feedback.’ They never value your feedback, they just need it because excessive comments will lead to those posts being surfaced faster in the News Feed.

Source: Businessesgrow