Web Desk: For those of you who dig on rice and curry, the traditional Thalassery Fish Curry enriched with the goodness of coconut will make a feast you will never forget.

Ingredients:

Fish ½ kg

Raw mangoes

Turmeric powder

Cumin seeds

Chilli powder

Ginger

Curry leaves

Salt

Coconut oil

How To Make:

Mix cut and cleaned fish pieces with salt and keep to one side. In a clay pot, cook one chopped tomatoes with water, adding 2 chopped raw mangoes, 1/2 tsp turmeric powder, ½ tsp chilli powder, 1 tbsp ginger pieces, curry leaves and salt. In the meantime, grind ¾-cup coconut with ½ tsp turmeric powder, ¼ tsp cumin seeds and ½ tsp chilli powder. Add this ground paste and Beevis Fish curry masala to the gravy. Take this gravy to a boil and then add fish pieces.

Cook on low flame until the fish pieces are cooked properly. Pour 1 tsp coconut oil over the fish curry and garnish with curry leaves.