Web Desk: For those of you who dig on rice and curry, the traditional Thalassery Fish Curry enriched with the goodness of coconut will make a feast you will never forget.
Ingredients:
- Fish ½ kg
- Raw mangoes
- Turmeric powder
- Cumin seeds
- Chilli powder
- Ginger
- Curry leaves
- Salt
- Coconut oil
How To Make:
- Mix cut and cleaned fish pieces with salt and keep to one side.
- In a clay pot, cook one chopped tomatoes with water, adding 2 chopped raw mangoes, 1/2 tsp turmeric powder, ½ tsp chilli powder, 1 tbsp ginger pieces, curry leaves and salt.
- In the meantime, grind ¾-cup coconut with ½ tsp turmeric powder, ¼ tsp cumin seeds and ½ tsp chilli powder.
- Add this ground paste and Beevis Fish curry masala to the gravy.
- Take this gravy to a boil and then add fish pieces.
Cook on low flame until the fish pieces are cooked properly. Pour 1 tsp coconut oil over the fish curry and garnish with curry leaves.