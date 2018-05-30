Home / Ramazan Recipes / Thalassery Fish Curry

Thalassery Fish Curry

Web Desk: For those of you who dig on rice and curry, the traditional Thalassery Fish Curry enriched with the goodness of coconut will make a feast you will never forget.

Ingredients:

  • Fish ½ kg
  • Raw mangoes
  • Turmeric powder
  • Cumin seeds
  • Chilli powder
  • Ginger
  • Curry leaves
  • Salt
  • Coconut oil

How To Make:

  1. Mix cut and cleaned fish pieces with salt and keep to one side.
  2. In a clay pot, cook one chopped tomatoes with water, adding 2 chopped raw mangoes, 1/2 tsp turmeric powder, ½ tsp chilli powder, 1 tbsp ginger pieces, curry leaves and salt.
  3. In the meantime, grind ¾-cup coconut with ½ tsp turmeric powder, ¼ tsp cumin seeds and ½ tsp chilli powder.
  4. Add this ground paste and Beevis Fish curry masala to the gravy.
  5. Take this gravy to a boil and then add fish pieces.

Cook on low flame until the fish pieces are cooked properly. Pour 1 tsp coconut oil over the fish curry and garnish with curry leaves.

