Why these 10 Indian movies banned in Pakistan?

Web Desk: Any Indian movie that portrayed some controversial incidents or violated the ethics, gets banned in Pakistan in order to avoid any unpleasant incident.

According to a senior distributed company, It is disappointed to see that films on controversial subjects are being produced in India time and again. Patriotism is another reason for distributors not being pushed about buying the film.

Top 10 Indian movies that were banned in Pakistan.

Razi

The most recent film that is banned in Pakistan is ‘Raazi’. The movie starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal got released in India on May 11, 2018.

Agent Vinod

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer movie, Agend Vinod was banned by Pakistan’s Central Board of Film Censors because it contains unkind references to the ISI.

Baby

This movie was not allowed to be released in Pakistan. Chairman of Censor Board tweeted, ‘Just censored the film Baby. A poor propaganda film basically saying all Muslims are terrorists and Pakistan harbors them.’

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

It was also banned in Pakistan due to a dialogue of Farhan’s character said in the film, ‘Mujhse nahi hoga. Main Pakistan nahi jaunga.”

Ik Tha Tiger

The vice-chairman of the Pakistan’s Central Board of Film Censors, said about the movie that, ‘Ek Tha Tiger has several themes referring to Pakistan’s agencies, which were deemed problematic, thus leading to the ban of the film.

Jolly LL.B 2

In this movie an innocent man was killed after being wrongly declared Kashmir militants, while the real Kashmir militant was freed. The movie was banned in Pakistan because the board intends to ban all Indian films that bring up the Kashmir issue.

Khiladi 786

The movie was banned in Pakistan as the number 786 is a number revered by Muslims. The Censor Board were worried that it might hurt the sentiments of the audience.

Pari

Pari has been banned by the Central Board of Film Censors because the script dialogues and storyline go against our Islamic values. The Islamic concepts have different ideologies about magic.

Raanjhana

The film was banned because this showed an inapt image of a Muslim girl and this the film was banned in Pakistan.

Raees

According to the Pakistan’s censor board the film showed Islam and a particular Muslim section in the negative light.

Source: Wittyfeed