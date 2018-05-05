Temporary camps offer water, first aid as high temperatures hit Karachi

KARACHI: Temporary camps were on Saturday being set up in Pakistan’s southern city of Karachi as temperatures soar during a heatwave.

The mercury went as high as 44 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) and residents have been taking themselves to shady areas to try and cool down.

Local authorities have set up the camps in areas with high footfall to provide water and first aid services to locals.

A resident of the city Muhammad Warsi said “The weather is so hot that a person needs shade, regular water, blood pressure check-up if they don’t want to fall prey to heat stroke. As the mercury is above 40 degrees (Celsius, or 104 Fahrenheit), it is intolerable. City dwellers are unable to handle this much heat. Setting up camps and distributing water at different places is a good initiative.”—AP