Suicide blast kills one, injures six in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A suicide bomber riding a motorbike struck the Frontier Corps vehicle near city’s Kacheri Chowk, killing one and injuring at least six personnel, according to KP Minister Shaukat Yousafzai.

The minister said initial report confirmed that the bomber used around five kilograms of explosives in the targeted attack. He said the six injured personnel have been moved to Combined Military Hospital where four of the personnel are in critical condition.

The police have cordoned off the area and begun searching. Eye-witnesses initially claimed that the blast occurred in a vehicle however law enforcers didn’t corroborate the claim.

The area where the blast took place is said to be very busy point where several fruit and vegetable vendors run their business.—INP