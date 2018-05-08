Sufficient stock of sugar available for Ramzan: ECC informed

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) was informed that there were sufficient stocks of sugar in the country to meet demand during Ramzan.

Its meeting was held in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair.

The ECC was informed that 4.35 million metric tons sugar stock is available with monthly consumption standing at 0.433 MMT per month.

It accorded ex-post facto approval 7.34 billion rupees paid during previous years to Oil Marketing Companies against their Price Differential Claims in order to provide relief to consumers through subsidizing imported petroleum products. These claims have been duly verified and audited.