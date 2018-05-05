Study reveals how fasting can affect your cells

Web Desk: According to recent studies, fasting can reverse the age-related loss of stem cell function that regenerates new intestinal cells.

The research found that fasting dramatically improves stem cells’ ability to regenerate, in both aged and young mice. During fasting, cells begin breaking down fatty acids instead of glucose, a change that stimulates the stem cells to become more regenerative.

Researcher, David Sabatini quoted, “This study provides evidence that fasting induces a metabolic switch in the intestine stem cells, from utilizing carbohydrates to burn fats.”

“Interestingly, switching these cells to fatty acid oxidation enhanced their function significantly. Pharmacological targeting of this pathway may provide a therapeutic opportunity to improve tissue homeostasis in age-associated pathologies,” he added.

Source: Deccanchronicle