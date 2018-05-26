Study finds that music affects your order at restaurant

Web Desk: Music not only fixes your mood but a recent study found that it can also influence what you order.

Study says, when subjected to louder music, “People have a tendency to order unhealthy food. However, if the same track is playing in the background but quieter, they are more likely to opt for a healthier alternative.”

Music tempo has long been linked to excitement levels, a quicker beat raises the heart rate while a slower rhythm induces relaxation.

Louder music increases stimulation and stress, encourages people to carve a greasy cheeseburger and fries while softer music has a calming effect, making people more mindful of what they order.

Source: Deccanchronicle