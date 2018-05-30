Statement regarding CJP was just a complaint, says Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday appeared in Lahore High Court (LHC) and said that his statement regarding Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) was a complaint.

A three-member bench conducted hearing of the issue pertaining to anti-judiciary speeches during which, Ahsan Iqbal said that he has never thought of insulting court. I am a political worker and believe in democracy and judiciary, he added.

The court said that it only talks about the supremacy of law.

Subsequently, the minister has been directed to submit written reply in the court.

Earlier, advocate Azhar Siddique, the petitioner’s counsel had stated that the federal minister delivered an anti-judiciary speech which was aired by different channels.

After the decision of Panama Leaks case, Sharif family and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders are openly criticizing the judiciary, he added.

The claimant said that Ahsan’s speech is equal to contempt of court, therefore, he should be disqualified under article 63, 64.

He also demanded to take back all the salary and other incentives from him that he received from 2008 to 2018.—INP