Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out

Web Desk: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are getting married next week on May 8, 2018, in Mumbai. Their wedding is all set to be an intimate affair with the presence of family and close friends.

The couple released a statement yesterday that reads, ‘From the Kapoor and Ahuja families. They announced it with a great pride and joy.

The classy e-invitation of couple’s wedding has released. The wedding will take place on May 8, 2018, between 11 AM to 12.30 PM at Rockdale, Bandra which is Sonam’s aunt’s home.

The dress code for the ceremony is also mentioned as ‘Indian wear’.

The e-card spreads along two pages with one green and other in beige colour. The wedding will start from May 7 with mehndi and haldi ceremony scheduled to take place at Sonam’s BKC residence.

