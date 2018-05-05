Social media pictures can make women insecure about looks

Web Desk: On one hand social media allows people to share ideas, opinion and images with friends and family as well as the people around the world. On the other hand, it also cause depression, anxiety and insecurity.

Recently, researchers have warned that women may feel insecure about their looks after just an hour of looking at pictures uploaded by others. They begin to worry about how people see them and experience pressure regarding their appearance. They also compare themselves with friends who may be using filters to enhance their looks on social media.

According to researchers, earlier there was a perception that slim women are ideal, this has become more powerful after the arrival of social media. People get fixated by comparison with their friends based on social media post.

Source: Deccanchronicle