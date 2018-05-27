Six ‘terrorists’ killed in Gujrat encounter

GUJRAT: The Counter-Terrorism Department on Saturday night killed six suspected terrorists in an encounter in Gujrat.

According to the CTD spokesman in Lahore, the ‘terrorists’, riding on motor bikes, opened fire on a patrolling team of the CTD personnel, which retaliated and shot them dead.

All the terrorists belonged to an outlawed group and were planning to carry out attacks on sensitive installations, said the spokesman.

Large cache of arms and ammunition and suicide jackets were also recovered from them.— Radio Pakistan