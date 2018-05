KARACHI: Sindh government has announced to present the provincial budget on Thursday.

Sindh government had to present the budget for financial year 2018-19 on May 5, however government backtracked from its decision, now it has announced to unveil budget on Thursday, May 10.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah, who has the charge of Finance Minister, will present the budget tomorrow, in this regard session of the assembly has been summoned.