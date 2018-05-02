Sindh govt to present 3-month budget for FY 2018-19 on May 10: Murad Shah

KARACHI: Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the provincial government would present three-month budget for the next financial year, 2018-19 on May 10, 2018.

Talking to media persons at Kikri Ground where he went to attend third death anniversary of Akbar Nagori, brother of MPA Javed Nagoori on Wednesday, Murad Ali Shah said that the budget would be only for three months, upto September 30.

“The new elected government would have to authenticate the budget from the provincial assembly for another nine months,” he clarified.

Replying to a question, the Chief Minister said that worst law & order was created in the city and everywhere there was a wave of fear and insecurity.

Murad Ali Shah said that an exercise has been launched to trace out ghost employees from local bodies and everyone knows who had stuffed them with which party they belong to.

To another question, the Chief Minister said that in order to solve water shortage problem in Lyari his government was working. “We have installed two RO plants in Lyari and these plants had some issues which have been resolved and now the water shortage issue has been controlled to some extent.

Murad Ali Shah said that Lyari was, is and will be the stronghold of PPP and “true jialas of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto are here,” he said.—INP