Sindh CM presents Rs11.44t budget

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah Thursday presented the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 with a total outlay of more than Rs11.44 trillion.

Shah announced that the provincial government would not present a finance bill in the budget.

“The next assembly will propose a nine-month `budget,” said Shah.

“In the current financial year we will complete 714 schemes,” he said, adding that last year too, the PPP-led provincial government had completed a record number of schemes.

The chief minister claimed that an extensive development agenda was successfully completed by the provincial government.

“We have entered the second phase of facing new challenges and competition,” he said.

“Terrorism had destroyed our resources and energies but now it has been eliminated.”

He said it would be a first that the mark of 200 billion rupees would be crossed. “Only last year, 111 billion rupees were spent on development,” he said.

The Sindh chief minister said that the receipts from the federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) were yet to be received by the Sindh government.

Shah said that he feels immense pride as Pakistan Peoples Party is presenting the sixth annual budget of the province. “We have tried our best to resolve the problems of people in Sindh,” he said. —INP