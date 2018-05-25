Shoaib Akhtar intended to hurt this Batsman very badly

Cricket is being played since 19 march 1877. It has produced many talented stars in the history.

If we talk about Pakistani cricket stars, Pakistan has a lot of great cricketers like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younus, Saeed Anwar, Imran Khan but we cannot forget Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar, whose dangerous bowling pace scared many world class cricketers.

Shoaib Akhtar has injured many Cricketers by his bowling and also retired 19 batsmen.

Many Indian players have admitted in different talk shows that Shoaib Akhtar was the only player who used to be very dangerous.

In the recent statement, Shoaib Akhtar stated, “He never enjoyed hurting the batsmen, except for 1 person that is.”

Did u know about this fact that have injured more batsman,s then any 1 which i never enjoyed it but apart-from 1 guess who is it ?? pic.twitter.com/N9wJ8axV8s — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 24, 2017

That cricketer was the great Australian Opening player Matthew Hayden.

Matthew had been very powerful and aggressive opening player of Australian Cricket team.