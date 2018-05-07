SHO killed in encounter with dacoits in Kashmore

KASHMORE: SHO Karampur, Ali Hassan, was killed on the spot and two others were injured in an encounter between police and dacoits in the Kashmore area of Sindh on Monday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Basheer Ahmed Brohi, a dacoit by the name of Nawab Jagir alias ‘Inni Minni’ is holding four people hostage for ransom.

According to the police, they received reports of the kidnapping after which they conducted raids in the katcha area.

However, when police reached the area to conduct an operation, they were attacked by the dacoits who were using automatic weapons.

According to the police, the encounter with the dacoits is still under way and local forces have asked for backup, including armoured personnel carriers.

Upper Sindh and South Punjab are infamous for gangs of robbers who indulge in kidnapping and other illegal activities, operating out of katcha areas where accessibility is difficult.—INP