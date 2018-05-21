Home / Ramazan Recipes / Shish Barak With Yoghurt

Shish Barak With Yoghurt

Shish-Barak-With-Yoghurt.jpg
A traditional Lebanese dish, the shish barak is made of yoghurt and spices like garlic, mint and cilantro that lend to it a royal flavor.

Ingredients:

  • Yoghurt
  • Chicken stock
  • Crushed clove
  • Corn flour
  • Chopped coriander

How To Make:

  1. Pour in 6 cups of yoghurt in a large saucepan and add 1 cup chicken stock mixed with the corn flour. Stir the ingredients well until thoroughly mixed.
  2. Place the pot on low heat until the yoghurt begins to boil.
  3. Keep on stirring continuously in the same direction.
  4. Add 2 cloves crushed garlic and ½ cup chopped coriander, leave the sauce to simmer while the saucepan is uncovered for 10 minutes.
  5. Meanwhile, bake the shish barak in hot oven until they have become golden in color.
  6. Gently add the shish barak to the yoghurt sauce and serve.

 

