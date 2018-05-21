Shish Barak With Yoghurt
A traditional Lebanese dish, the shish barak is made of yoghurt and spices like garlic, mint and cilantro that lend to it a royal flavor.
Ingredients:
- Yoghurt
- Chicken stock
- Crushed clove
- Corn flour
- Chopped coriander
How To Make:
- Pour in 6 cups of yoghurt in a large saucepan and add 1 cup chicken stock mixed with the corn flour. Stir the ingredients well until thoroughly mixed.
- Place the pot on low heat until the yoghurt begins to boil.
- Keep on stirring continuously in the same direction.
- Add 2 cloves crushed garlic and ½ cup chopped coriander, leave the sauce to simmer while the saucepan is uncovered for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, bake the shish barak in hot oven until they have become golden in color.
- Gently add the shish barak to the yoghurt sauce and serve.