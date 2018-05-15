Shashi Tharoor rejects abetment charge in wife’s death

NEW DELHI: A prominent leader of India’s opposition Congress party, Shashi Tharoor, on Monday rejected police charges against him for abetment in the suicide of his wife in a case that has led to political mudslinging.
Tharoor’s wife, Sunanda Pushkar, was found dead in a Delhi hotel in January 2014, prompting an investigation by city police. Her death came days after she was involved in a row with a Pakistani woman journalist over Twitter.
On Monday, Delhi police said Pushkar’s death was a case of suicide and brought charges against her husband for abetment and cruelty, a police officer said. The officer declined to be identified in line with service rules.
Tharoor, who also served at the United Nations, dismissed the charges and said he would fight them.
“I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet and intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part,” Tharoor on Twitter.
He did not respond to a Reuters message seeking comment.
Tharoor, a former foreign and human resource development minister in the previous Congress party-led government, married Pushkar in late 2010, the third marriage for both of them.
The Congress party said on Monday it stood by Tharoor and accused its rivals of playing politics. —Reuters