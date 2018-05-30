Shahid Afridi to lead World XI against West Indies

Pakistan’s ex-captain Shahid Afridi is going to lead ICC World XI against West Indies at Lord’s on May 31, Afridi replaced Eoin Morgan as the captain, who was unable to lead World XI after suffering a fractured finger, Aaj News reported.

Afridi showed his excitement to lead the World XI on the twitter.

“it’s a great honour to be leading the ICC world XI side, that too for such a good cause. I’m sure all the players from either side are looking forward to the match with great enthusiasm and people will get to see some high-quality cricket on Thursday,” he posted.