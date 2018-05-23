Seems parliamentary committee will decide caretaker PM, says Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader has said that the issue of caretaker PM will be decided by the parliamentary committee now that the talks between him and PM Abbasi have failed to decide upon a name.

PPP leader seemed disgruntled with the government while speaking in the National Assembly. He blamed the government for changing their own stance on the issue. He further said that the government cannot reject the names given by the opposition.

Yesterday, fifth meeting between Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi ended without consensus on a name for caretaker PM.

After the time allotted for consensus, PM and the Opposition Leader both give 2 names each to the parliamentary committee. When even the committee fails, the elections commission decides upon a name.—NNI