Security forces render sacrifices in war against terror: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal visited martyred Colonel Sohail Abid’s home on Sunday.

He offered condolences with bereaved family and prayed for their patience to bear the loss.

He said Colonel Sohail Abid sacrificed his life for nation and country.

He said security forces have rendered unmatched sacrifices in the war against terror.

The Minister said sacrifices rendered by martyrs will never go in vain and nation feels proud of these martyrs.

Federal Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division Tariq Fazal Chaudhry was also accompanying him on the occasion.

They offered Fateha on the grave of Colonel Sohail Abid Shaheed.—Radio Pakistan