SC upholds ECP’s ban on new development projects

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Saturday suspended Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision to set aside Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) April 11 notification of stopping new recruitment and banned new development projects.

The top court upheld the ECP notification of banning new development projects but ordered for pending ones to be completed.

Sindh’s Election Commissioner Mohammad Yusuf Khattak appeared in court and said “We took the measures to ensure free and fair elections. We had banned new recruitment and new development projects for the same reason.”

At this,Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar questioned how they expected pending works to be suspended, to which Khattak replied, “New projects will be stopped as the ban is still intact. In case there is a need to recruit a doctor or else, the ECP makes specific exceptions for those.”

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) challenged the Islamabad High Court’s order which set aside its April 11 notification through which the commission stopped new recruitment in government departments and imposed a ban on development works by the federal and provincial governments.

The chief justice took suo motu notice in the matter as he was of the view that such adjudication might delay the election process.— INP