SC takes suo-motu notice of Hazara community killings

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar took Suo motu notice of target killings of Hazara community in Quetta, Aaj News reported.

On Wednesday, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Saqib Nisar heard the voice of Hazara community who are the victims of target killing in Quetta. While hearing important cases, Chief Justice took suo motu notice of Hazara community killings.

In this matter, CJP queried about the working of government and security forces. He asked, ‘Does Hazara community not have the right to live? Who is responsible for maintaining peace?’

Chief Justice also ordered Balochistan government, Leves, police and Interior Minister to submit report regarding target killing. He has also scheduled the case for 11 May.

He said, “Hazara community is not pleading in the Supreme Court due to fear but their killers are doing jalsas openly.”

“People of Hazara community do not get admissions in university, they can’t go to hospitals, do not they hold the citizenship of Pakistan?” he added.