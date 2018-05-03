SC rejects Faisal Raza Abidi’s plea to transfer contempt case to Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday rejected Faisal Raza Abidi’s plea to transfer his case to Karachi and ordered the case to be transferred to a different bench of the Supreme Court.

Abidi was issued contempt of court notice over his remarks about judges during a TV talk show. During the hearing, footage of the show was aired, after which Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that Abidi has yet to apologise. Abidi’s counsel stated that they have submitted two requests in the apex court but the bench rejected them, observing that the method of apology used by Abidi’s counsel is not appropriate.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan inquired if Abidi’s counsel has a licence to practice law at the Supreme Court. The bench also rejected the counsel’s plea to shift the hearing to Karachi. However, the court approved his plea of sending the contempt case to another bench.— INP