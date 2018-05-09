SC grants month long extension to AC to conclude Sharifs’ trial

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan has granted one month extension to the Accountability Court Islamabad to conclude the trial of Sharif family in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references, Aaj News reported.

An application for extension of trial period’s deadline to conclude the high-profile cases was submitted by the Accountability Judge.

Defence Counsel, Khawaja Haris pleaded for three-month extension saying the trial cannot be completed in one month because of the holy month of Ramzan.

The Court also granted extension in trial of reference against former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar till 9th of next month.