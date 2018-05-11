SC directs to compensate heirs of dead in Quetta Church attack

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court has directed to give compensation to the entitled heirs of the dead and the persons injured in a terrorist attack on a Church in Quetta on 17th December last year within three days.

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case in Islamabad on Friday.

The court expressed dismay over non-payment of compensation to victims of terrorist attack on a Church in Quetta even after a lapse of five months despite the release of sum of 26.4 million rupees by the federal government and eight million rupees by the provincial government.

The Court also directed to decide all applications of the legal heirs within a month starting from today.

The Apex Court also took notice of non-implementation of the decision taken by the Council of Islamic Ideology on 28-29th September, 2009 on referring to the members of Christian community as “Masihi” instead of “Esai”.

It said the issue be implemented in letter and spirit and arrangement should be made in all official records, documents, correspondence.