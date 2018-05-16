SC adjourns hearing regarding killing of 6 laborers in Kharan

Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of suo motto notice regarding killing of six laborers in Kharan district of Balochistan till Thursday.

Two judge bench of the apex court comprising Justice Umar Atta Bandial and Justice Ejaz-ul-Ahsan heard the case in Islamabad on Wednesday.

All six laborers who hailed from Punjab were shot dead by unknown miscreants on 4th of this month while working on a tower of a cellular company in Kharan.

Counsel of the Company told the court that the families of deceased laborers were being given compensation amount.

The Court ordered them to prepare and submit a complete compensation package for the heirs of deceased and injured laborers.