Rice exports increases 27.67% in 9 months

ISLAMABAD: Rice exports from the country during first 9 months of current financial year increased by 27.67 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March, 2017-18, about 3,132,997 metric tons of rice worth US$ 1.494 billion exported as compared to the exports of 2,681,253 metric tons valuing of US$ 1.170 billion of same period last year.

According the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, basmati rice exports from the country also grew by 19.13 percent as 332,179 metric tons of basmati rice costing US$ 348.558 million exported during last 9 months as against the exports of 302,339 metric tons valuing US$ 290.897 million of same period last year.

During the period under review, about 2,800,818 metric tons of rice others then basmati were exported and earned US$ 1.148 billion as compared the exports of 2,378,914 metric tons valuing of US$ 897.804 million of same period last year, showing an increase of 30.49 percent, it said.

Meanwhile, the country earned US$ 315.497 million by exporting about 130,148 metric tons of fish and fish preparations, which was recorded at 105,039 metric tons valuing of US$ 275.807 million in same period last year, it added.

During last 9 months of current financial year food group exports from the country grew by 28.06 percent as different food commodities worth US$ 3.431 billion were exported as against the exports of US$ 2.679 billion of the same period last year, it reveled.

On month on month basis, food group exports also registered and increase of 70.73 percent during the month of March as compared to the exports of the corresponding month of last year, it added.

In March, 2018 food commodities worth US$ 589.122 million were exported as against the exports of US$ 345.051 million of same month last year, the data reveled.—APP