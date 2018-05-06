‘Respect the vote’ means respect Pakistanis: Nawaz

MANSEHRA: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that his party’s ‘respect the vote’ campaign demands respect for the people of Pakistan.

Addressing a rally here o Sunday, he said, “Our call to respect the vote demands respect for the people of Pakistan. This country does not belong to a few people; it belongs to the nation of 220 million people,” he said, adding that the citizens of this country are not slaves.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo (PML-N)

The veteran politician, who was disqualified from holding public office following the Supreme Court’s verdict on Panama Papers case, said that decision would be reversed after his party would stand victorious in the upcoming general elections.

“We will reverse the disqualification decision through the [national] assembly after winning the 2018 elections,” said Nawaz, adding that his party will serve a tremendous defeat to political rivals Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by getting more votes than the previous election.

In criticism directed towards political rival Imran Khan, chairman of PTI, Nawaz said ‘naya [new] Pakistan’ was only visible in Lahore and Punjab, as KP and Sindh continue to present a dreary picture of ‘old Pakistan.’

PTI has claimed to create ‘naya Pakistan’ by bringing significant reforms to all public sectors with a special focus on education and health.

“Had Shehbaz Sharif been serving as the chief minister of KP, he would have turned it around like Punjab,” Nawaz told the crowd. “Go to Punjab and witness the naya [new] Pakistan for yourself.”

“If vote is respected in 2018 [elections], then we will create a ‘naya [new] Pakistan’ in the old and dilapidated KP.”

The organiser of the event, Federal Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Mohammad Yousaf, said earlier that a 120 by 40 feet stage has been set up at the venue for the party leadership. Owing to gusty winds and rain, the arrangements at the venue were adversely affected and the event was delayed.

Yousaf, who has been elected to the National Assembly from the area, had added that “come rain or sunshine, the show will go on”.

He claimed to have made arrangements of over 100,000 people and vowed to prove this to be Hazara Division’s biggest public gathering.

The PML-N supremo and daughter have been addressing a string of rallies across the country recently as part of their ‘respect the vote’ campaign following Nawaz’s disqualification by the Supreme Court last year.