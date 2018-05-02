Resolutions against Sanaullah, Abid Sher in Sindh, KP assemblies

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers submitted resolutions in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh assemblies on Wednesday, condemning Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Rana Sanaullah and Abid Sher Ali’s remarks against party workers.

The resolution in KP Assembly was submitted by PTI MPA Nadia Sher.

“Strongly condemn the language used by Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanullah and Minister of State for Power Abid Sher Ali,” the resolution submitted in KP Assembly read.

“Political differences on one side, but every mother, daughter and sister of this mother land deserves respect,” it added.

Further, the resolution said, “This is women harassment.”

It also called for action to be taken against Sanaullah and Abid Sher under women harassment laws. —INP