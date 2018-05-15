Request to record Sharif family’s statement in Avenfield case allowed

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday turned down objection of the Sharif family’s lawyer over recording the statement of the accused in the Avenfield properties reference.

During the hearing Judge Muhammad Bashir ruled that the statement of former premier Nawaz Sharif and members of his family named in the case could be recorded after testimonies of prosecution witnesses.

Khawaja Haris, the counsel for Sharif, objected that the statement of the accused should not be recorded at this point in time.

NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzafar, however, insisted that as per law the statement of the accused are recorded after testimonies of prosecution witnesses.

He said the defence side’s objection with regard to the statement of the Sharif family is invalid.— INP