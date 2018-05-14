Ramzan Package worth Rs 1.73 bln starts at Utility Stores countrywide

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Industries and Production, Sardar Arshad Ahmed Leghari on Monday said that government would provide 1.73 billion subsidy under Ramzan Relief Package to provide essential daily commodities at subsidized rates at all utility stores across the country.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister of state said the daily commodities were available at USC countrywide network as the package had been started on Monday (May 14).

Managing Director of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Syed Habib ur Rehman Gilani was also present on the occasion.

He said special monitoring teams had been formed to ensure smooth supply of the subsidized items at all utility stores across the country.

The USC has also set up a control room at its head office to receive complaints from the consumers and the consumers can call at 111-123-570, 0800-05590 and 0341-1116667 to register their complaints.

The minister of state said the corporation intends to provide 19 essential commodities on subsidized rates to facilitate the middle income and lower income people through its countrywide network, said an official.

He said that the USC would provide Rs 4 per kg subsidy on wheat flour (atta), Rs 5 per kg on sugar and Rs 15 per kg on Ghee respectively, whereas Rs 10-15 per kg subsidy would also be given on different pulses including moong, mash and gram.

Besides, Rs 30 per kg subsidy is being provided on dates and Rs 25 per kg on gram flour (baisen) and Rs 15 per kg on rice, where as Rs 50 per kg subsidy is being provided on tea.

He said that 50,000 metric tons of flour, 40,000 metric tons sugar and 30,000 metric tons of Ghee would be provided on controlled rates to consumers through its outlets across the country.

Leghari informed that under Ramzan Package, price of gram pulse would be Rs 95 per kg, while that of moong pulse would be Rs 90 per kg.

Similarly, he said Mash pulse would be sold at Rs 105 per kg, Pulse Masoor at Rs 80 per kg, white gram at 140 per kg, gram flour at Rs 120 per kg, date (500 gram) Rs 75, and Super Basmati rice would be available at Rs 110 per kg.

Additionally, USC will also reduce the prices of essential food and non-food items under different brands from 5 percent to 10 percent by obtaining special discount from the vendors and suppliers.—APP