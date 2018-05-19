Ramazan for non-Muslims: An etiquette guide

There are around 7 billion people in the world. In which around 1.6 billion are fasting from dawn to sunset, daily for an entire month.

This month is known as Ramazan, the holiest month of the Muslim calendar.

If you’re not a Muslim, is there anything you should do so you don’t come crossways as numb to your fasting friends?

The simple answer is NO.

But you can get some benefits if you follow these tips.

You can eat in front of us

For the next 30 days, Muslims around the world will refrain from eating and drinking during daylight hours. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t carry on business as usual. You can eat yourself.

Try not to schedule a work lunch

If you want to host a lunch, you should. But don’t feel bad if we sit there and can’t eat. If your Muslim co-worker takes a pass, understand him and let him go.

You don’t have to fast with us

If you want to see what it feels like? You can fast with us. But it’s not going to hurt our feelings.

You can join us for Iftar

Iftar is the time when Muslims break their fast after sunset. We like to make it a big public meal. You should come and join us.

You don’t have to know when it begins

Ramadan isn’t like Christmas or Thanksgiving, as in everyone knows exactly when it’ll fall. It bounces around, because the Islamic calendar is lunar. When it begins depends on when the new moon is seen. That’s why the precise dates change from year to year.

No having coffee or anything

No, we can’t drink. Not even water. But we’ll walk with you if you want to take a break. Try to be Flexible and avoid it.

You can say “Ramadan Mubarak”

There’s no “war on Christmas”-level controversy surrounding the greeting (it means “Happy Ramadan”). Your Muslim co-worker will appreciate the thoughtfulness.