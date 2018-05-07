Raising voice against modi turned dangerous for prakash raj

Mumbai: In india muslims are being victim of violence who are against modi but we see the new face of modi government.

Indian actor prakash raj said ‘ I have not been getting work in Indian film industry since I discussed against modi and BJP.

While discussing Indian media raj said ‘last year in October when gouri lankesh was died in the quietness Of modi when I raised my voice against BJP so Bollywood made me side’.

Raj parkash running campaign against B.J.P.

Raj parkash said ‘I had no misconception to south Indian film industry when i turned against modi so they also didn’t offer me to do work.

Raj said gouri lankesh murder stuck me in trouble a lot, she used to raise her voice. Now Her voice is quit so I feel my self guilty.

Raj parkash said ‘ modi announced two billion jobs and finishing black money from india but nothing has happened sofar.