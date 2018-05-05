Railways to allocate quota for families

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has directed to allocate a separate quota for women and families travelling in trains.

Presiding over a meeting in Lahore on Saturday, Rafique said computerized hand held devices will be used to issue or change tickets in trains.

According to Radio Pakistan, the minister said system is being launched in the Karakorum Express as pilot project.

He said that Pakistan Railways has set a new record of selling ten million tickets in one day.—RADIOPAKISTAN