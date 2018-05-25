Rahul Gandhi throws new challenge at Narendra Modi

Web Desk: Accepting Virat Kohli’s fitness challenge opens floodgates of challenges for Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. People from all walks of life started throwing challenges at the PM.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took micro-blogging site Twitter to challenge Modi. He said, “Dear PM, Glad to see you accept Virat Kohli’s fitness challenge. Here’s one from me: Reduce fuel prices or the congress will do a nationwide agitation and force you to do so. I look forward to your response.”

Recently, the petrol price in Mumbai has increased and it breached the Rs 85 a litre mark on Thursday and was sold at Rs 85.29 per litre.

Source: Economictimes.Indiatimes.com